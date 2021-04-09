LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas man was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after police say he was found with more than 40 counterfeit credit cards.
According to an arrest report, police were called after someone tried to rent a car using a fraudulent credit card from the National Car Rental at the airport.
When officers arrived, they confronted the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Bronson Meador. Police say he told them he was trying to rent a car with National Car Rental using a false name and fraudulent credit card, and had just rented a vehicle from Avis Car Rental doing the same.
He said he'd also rented a truck from Hertz Car Rental two weeks earlier using a stolen identity and fraudulent credit card, returning it six days late.
He also pulled out 44 fraudulent credit cards, which he said he got from his "boss friend" in Louisville, according to the arrest report.
He was arrested by Louisville Airport Police and charged with 44 counts of falsely making or embossing credit cards, theft by unlawful taking and theft of identity.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service assisted in the investigation.
