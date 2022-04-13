FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police troopers are getting a historic pay raise as part of two pieces of legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
All troopers will receive a $15,000 raise, and starting pay for sworn officers will increase from $40,000 to $55,000.
"On July 1, 2022, KSP will be going from the 74th-lowest paid police agency in Kentucky to one of the top-five law enforcement agencies in Kentucky," KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. said Tuesday.
In November 2021, Burnett said exit interviews at KSP determined that more than 70% of people who resigned from the agency in the past five years cited salary as a reason for leaving. He's hopeful this pay raise will help recruit and retain troopers.
Beshear has championed salary raises for state troopers in order to prevent troopers leaving for higher pay at other law enforcement agencies and to help fight against a trooper shortage.
"I want to make sure they don't ever have to choose between their dedication for public safety and providing for their own families," he said.
Aside from the pay bump, more than $12 million will go to buy body cameras and in-car cameras for 650 uniformed troopers and officers within the agency.
"We cannot improve public safety if we don't invest," Beshear said. "And that's investing in good, qualified and dedicated law enforcement officers."
This all comes just weeks after the recent graduation of Cadet Class 101, which was the largest graduating class for KSP since 2014. The class includes 71 graduates now filling roles across the state's 16 KSP posts.
According to Beshear's office, Cadet Class 102 is expected to be even larger.
"This is very promising times for the agency as it is clear the Kentucky State Police is supported on multiple fronts," Burnett said.
Beshear has also pushed for raises for telecommunicators, seeking an $8,000 raise, but that was not included in this legislation. However, Beshear said telecommunicators would be included in the 8% pay raise for all state employees.
"But I want you to know we'll be back in the next session, pushing for more," he said. "Those are critical folks who do really difficult and stressful jobs, and we want to make sure we have the very best."
