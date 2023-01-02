LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong will run in a special election to fill the Kentucky Senate seat vacated by Morgan McGarvey.
U.S. Representative-elect McGarvey won the Kentucky Third District seat in Congress left open by the retirement of Democrat John Yarmuth. McGarvey takes office this week.
A special election for Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be held Feb. 21.
Chambers Armstrong was selected by the Jefferson County Democratic Party to run for the seat. She plans to file her nomination form at the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Republicans can also run in the special election.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.