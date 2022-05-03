LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican Erin Houchin and Democrat Matthew Fyfe will be vying for the Indiana 9th Congressional District seat this fall.
Nine Republicans and three Democrats were on the ballot on Tuesday to fill Republican Trey Hollingsworth's seat.
Hollingsworth announced earlier this year that he wasn't running for re-election, saying "three-terms in office is enough."
"I took a pledge to limit my own terms to four because of this very idea: to remind me to focus on the people and that serving the public wasn’t intended to be a career by our founders," Hollingsworth said in January.
Houchin, who won the Republican nomination with 37.2% of votes, represented her county in the Indiana State Senate for several terms.
“I am honored that Hoosier Republicans across southern Indiana have entrusted me with their vote,” Houchin said in a statement Tuesday night. “I’ve spent my life in the Ninth District, and look forward to carrying our momentum through November and being the proven conservative fighter we need in Washington. It’s time to push back against the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda and take our country back.”
Fyfe, who won the Democratic nomination with 56.5% of votes, is a union leader and school teacher.
This is Fyfe's first run for political office.
"I got into this because something got into me, I think with my labor union, we always kind of tell each other, you know, if you see something and you want to make change, you can be that change," Fyfe said in response to his win Tuesday night. "You can be the one to step up and organize."
The democrat told WDRB News he wants Washington to help build a brighter future for children.
"If we can improve the health for our families, starting from when they're young, near, before, and after they're birthed, to when we're older, if we can make prescription drugs more affordable," Fyfe said. "If we can increase the access to health care. Those are kind of the three priorities that I view as this campaign, access to health care."
The general election will take place on Nov. 8.
