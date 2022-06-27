LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University law professors are warning overturning Roe v. Wade opens the door for overturning other monumental decisions.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws.” Those were adopted in anticipation of the ruling and are designed to take effect quickly.
Indiana did not have a trigger law like Kentucky, so some abortions are still legal. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a proclamation calling a special session to bring lawmakers back to the capitol July 6 to take up a tax refund proposal, but state law allows legislators to take up any subject during a maximum 40 day period. Holcomb said he intends to address abortion during the session.
Indiana University Professor India Thusi said the high court set a "troubling" precedent in its methodology the abortion case.
"If the way that we look at whether a right exists is -- does the Constitution in the 18th century say that this specific right as we're labeling it -- so here, they say the right to abortion is protected. Then we're in deep trouble," she said.
Meanwhile, some argue removing federal protections could allow state's more autonomy of their own constitutions.
Indiana's Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said on Friday he expected lawmakers would “take action to further protect life when we return to the Statehouse."
Anti-abortion lawmakers decided to hold off on major action regarding abortion restrictions during this year’s regular session that ended in March while awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision.
Legislative leaders didn’t immediately release any details about what anti-abortion measures lawmakers will take up.
Holcomb said he anticipated the Legislature would act quickly this summer. “We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do,” Holcomb said in a statement.
As of Saturday, abortion services had stopped in at least 11 states including Kentucky — either because of state laws or confusion over them.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report.