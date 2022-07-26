LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's debate over abortions is headed to the full state Senate.
On day two of a special legislative session Tuesday, lawmakers heard testimony on proposed abortion restrictions before the State Senate's Rules Committee.
The proposed Senate Bill 1 passed from the committee on a 7-5 vote. The bill would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest and "permanent substantial impairment" to the mother's health.
State senators said the rape and incest exception would require an affidavit. Criminal charges would not be required. Under the proposal, surgical abortions could not be performed by abortion clinics, rather they could only be performed in licensed hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers, except for medical emergencies.
The committee approved several proposed changes to the bill, including Amendment 2, which would make it a level 5 felony for a doctor that performs an illegal abortion. The amendment also outlines when someone can get an abortion in cases of rape. If the person is under 16, she can get an abortion up to 12 weeks. If she's older than 16, it is eight weeks.
Amendments prohibiting telehealth abortions failed, but Amendment 24 passed. It requires women to sign an affidavit attesting to rape or incest before terminating a pregnancy.
Sarah Laken, an Indianapolis resident, testified about her abortion experience. She became pregnant while on birth control. Struggling to make ends meet as a single mother of one, she got an abortion.
"I have no regrets, because it was my choice," she told the committee.
Cathy Humbarger, a pro-life strategist, wants the committee to scrap SB 1.
"It is totally unenforceable and as such renders it worthless," she said.
Speakers from both sides of the issue testified about SB 1, citing research and scripture. It's quite clear that both pro-life and pro-choice advocates are not happy with lawmakers' proposal.
LaKimba DeSadier, Indiana's Planned Parenthood Director, called the bill an "extreme" abortion ban. She answered questions, mainly from Sen. Greg Taylor (D), about Planned Parenthood's operations and what it takes to get an abortion. Taylor's questions focused on making the point that Planned Parenthood's abortion services are a safe process that the government doesn't provide and shouldn't impede on.
More than 90 people signed up to speak at the hearing.
Courtney Milbank with Indiana's Right to Life called SB 1 "a wolf in sheep's clothing." She maintained that the lack of criminal penalties for abortion providers in the bill poses a massive problem. One of Milbank's arguments is that a provider could abort a baby without the mother's consent if her life is in danger. SB 1 doesn't cover that issue, and after discussion with Taylor, the two seemed to agree that it needs to be addressed.
During an exchange with Taylor, Milbank was asked what exceptions Right to Life believes are acceptable for a woman to terminate a pregnancy. Milbank said the organization believes there should be a total ban except for when the life of mother is in question.
Outside the Senate hearing, pro-life protesters wearing blue shirts held a rally in the halls of the Statehouse. Their chants of "Love them both" could be heard inside the Senate chambers.
Chants of “Love Them Both” rally seep into the senate chambers. I stepped outside briefly and here’s a glance at the crowd inside the Statehouse right now. pic.twitter.com/uktpKUKh7h— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) July 26, 2022
Indiana's Republican Senate leaders proposed a bill last week that would prohibit abortions from the time an egg is implanted in a woman's uterus with limited exceptions: in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. The proposal followed the political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.
The case of the Ohio girl gained wide attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat" after the Supreme Court's abortion decision.
The ultimate fate of the Indiana abortion bill in the Republican-dominated Legislature is uncertain, as leaders of Indiana Right to Life, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, are decrying the Senate proposal as weak and lacking enforcement provisions.
Republican Senate leaders said the bill would not add new criminal penalties against doctors involved with abortions, but they would face possibly having their medical licenses revoked for breaking the law.
Numerous anti-abortion activists argued against including the exceptions allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest.
Republican Sen. Sue Glick, the abortion ban bill's sponsor, said she expected amendments would be considered to tighten the exceptions before the Senate's anticipated vote on the proposal later this week.
Representatives of several physician groups raised concerns about the Indiana proposal possibly being questioned and prosecuted over their medical decisions.
