LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Special Session is set to begin Monday, and lawmakers have a full plate as they reconvene.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb originally called the special session to return $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers to provide relief from inflation in the form of $225 refund checks, but according to the bills set to be taken up by lawmakers on Monday it appears those checks won't be issued.
Instead Senate Bill 3 addresses inflation by suspending the states 7% sales tax on utility bills for residential customers for 6 months. It will also cap the gasoline use tax rate at 29.5 cents per gallon through June of next year.
Republicans say those changes will help Hoosiers more than the $225 checks. State Senator Travis Holdman, District 19, says it would bring an estimated state-wide savings of $260 million.
Another topic set to be addressed is abortion. Under Senate Bill 1, abortion would be illegal in all situations except for when it would prevent substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. The bill would also specify that someone who terminates a pregnancy upon request from a pregnant woman, may only be charged with certain crimes.
Those exempt from the charges include the pregnant mother, a person who performs a procedure that unintentionally results in a loss of pregnancy, or a doctor who terminates the pregnancy upon request of a pregnant woman.
The final bill to be discussed in the upcoming special session is Senate Bill 2, which would establish the Hoosier Families First Fund. That bill allows for $45 million from the state general fund to be allocated to programs that support Hoosier families.
It can be used for new or existing programs within the department of child services, the family and social services administration, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
