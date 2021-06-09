LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf on Wednesday officially announced his run for mayor of Louisville.
Dieruf, a Republican, said he wants to bring his successes in Jeffersontown to the larger stage of Louisville Metro Government.
During his three terms in Jeffersontown, Dieruf served as president of the Kentucky League of Cities. He was a member of J-town's city council for 10 years before he was elected mayor in 2010.
On Wednesday, Dieruf told a group of people he wants to unify all the towns in the Louisville area.
"My goal is to be the mayor for everybody," he said. "And my goal as the mayor for everybody will be somebody you'll be proud to say, 'Louisville is my home, and I don't want to leave it, and anybody that wants to find a place to live should come here and live in Louisville.'"
Others who have formally announced they will run include Louisville businessman Craig Greenberg; Rev. Tim Findley; activist and organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright; and funeral home owner Anthony Oxendine.
Mayor Greg Fischer's term ends in January 2023.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.