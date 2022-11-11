LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg unveiled some of his first plans Friday as he transitions into his new role.
Greenberg won't take over the mayor’s office for another few weeks but he’s working to make sure that when he does, his team is ready to take action. He announced some of his plans at a news briefing Friday morning, saying he's focused on building a transition team to help with his move into Metro Hall.
Greenberg said he met with Mayor Greg Fischer and Deputy Mayor Ellen Hessen this week to discuss the details of how the change will take place. He said Fischer’s administration has agreed to help make the transition smooth.
While the mayor-elect is working on how he’ll take over the office, he's also keeping his sights on unifying and improving Louisville. Greenberg said he has already met with both the Democrat and Republican caucuses of the Metro Council.
His team has also launched a website called NewDirectionLouisville to give members of the community a place to submit ideas and feedback for his administration. In a news release Friday, Greenberg said he's open to ideas from anyone, anywhere.
"We want everyone in Louisville — and across the country — to have an opportunity to express interest in positions before we make any personnel decisions," Greenberg said in the release. "Whether you work in the private sector, with a non-profit organization, for the city or another government, or even if you are not currently working, we encourage you to submit your resume and cover letter through this website."
The NewDirectionLouisville website is also accepting applications from people interested in working for his team.
"Sometimes, change takes time," Greenberg said during Friday's news briefing. "That, to me though, is not an excuse. So we need to be prepared that on the first day people say this is a new administration.
"My administration will share my sense of urgency. We will be taking action beginning on day one, whether it’s with respect to public safety, with respect to housing, and all of the other issues we’ve talked about during the campaign."
Greenberg said he has not made any decisions on administrative positions for his office. He did say he's planning to meet with Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields in the coming days.
Greenberg will be sworn into office as Louisville's 51st Mayor on Jan. 2, 2023.
