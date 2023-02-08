LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mercy Academy students from Louisville were at Kentucky's Capitol on Tuesday to ask state lawmakers to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products.
The girls are supporting the passage of House Bill 142, which was filed by State Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville along with Rep. Samara Heavrin of Grayson County.
The bill filed on Tuesday would add Kentucky to 24 states that do not charge sales tax on items including tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and other feminine products. When a similar bill was introduced in 2022, the legislative fiscal note said consumers would save $2.3 million annually once fully implemented.
Willner praised the Mercy students for getting involved.
"They add a powerful voice to our effort to help hundreds of thousands of girls and women better afford products they simply cannot do without," Willner said.
She thanked Mercy teachers and administrators for allowing the students to play a role in the legislative process.
Mercy Academy junior Shelby Vikre said, "I believe economic and gender equality will make a big difference for many Kentucky residents, especially those who struggle to purchase essential goods, such as menstrual products."
Willner said she is continuing the work of former State Rep. Attica Scott, who supported the bill for four years and tried to educate the public about its importance.
"I hope this year the measure becomes law because so many Kentuckians are barely getting by and are forced to limit the use of these products, putting their health at risk," Willner said. "Kentucky doesn't tax such other necessities as prescriptions and groceries, it shouldn't tax these products, either."
House Bill 142 will be considered by the General Assembly during the current session, which resumed this week after a recess. The session will wrap up at the end of March.
