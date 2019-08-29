LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Matt Jones is taking the first step in a run for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Sports Radio host announced on the station's website Thursday that he is forming an exploratory committee to help decide on a possible 2020 Senate race. A final decision is expected by November.
If Jones runs, he would face former Marine combat aviator Amy McGrath and political newcomer Mike Broihier in the Democratic primary in May. The winner of that election would face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November 2020, as he runs for a seventh term.
Forming an exploratory committee will allow Jones to raise money to cover costs of research and polling for a potential run, but he cannot actually campaign.
Jones was released from his job as host of "Hey, Kentucky" at WLEX in Lexington earlier this month. The station said the decision was over Jones' possible run for U.S. Senate and his release of a book titled "Mitch, Please."
On his radio show this morning, Jones said he was going on a 7-week book tour, visiting every county in the state, and using that time to talk with citizens and gather input on the possible run.
Asked if forming the exploratory committee indicated he was leaning towards running, Jone said "it is a step toward running. I am more likely (to run) than I was yesterday."
He also said he would not be taken off the radio, but has been asked by management not to advocate for potential run.
There is a press conference scheduled for 1:30.
