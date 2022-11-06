LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expanded early voting in Kentucky wrapped up on Saturday.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said the three days of voting went well.
"We've seen a real embrace of voters and early voting," Adams said.
This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
"It's helped both parties get to the polls," Adams said.
If you didn't take part in early voting, Election day on Tuesday will have expanded polling locations. To find your polling location click here.
Adams said his advice for voters is be prepared to the best of your ability.
If you do feel inclined to snap a selfie when voting, Adams reminds folks it's not wise to show your votes.
"There's no law against ballot selfies per say, they're protected by the First Amendment," Adams said. "But obviously there's security reasons we don't want people publicizing how they voted because it's tied to vote fraud in some counties."
Voting on Election Day ends at 6 p.m. Eastern time.
