LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown is on with just nine days left before the midterm elections.
Kentucky candidates are now making their final push to appeal to local voters.
After what has already been a lengthy campaign season, early voting in Kentucky starts on Thursday. Candidates spent Saturday making their final pitches to voters.
Gov. Andy Beshear visited IBEW Local 369 Union Hall on Preston Highway to stump for the Democratic ticket.
"As tough as our present is I'm here to tell you our future has a chance to be brighter with more potential than any time in my lifetime," Beshear said. "This is what happens when we elect the right people."
Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg also spoke to supporters before knocking on doors.
"We have a lot of work to do in Louisville," Greenberg said. "We know we have a lot of challenges but we are all here today because when we see challenges we see even bigger opportunities."
Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf spoke with voters and handed out Halloween candy at a trunk-or-treat event in southwest Jefferson County.
"When people come through the line and start getting their candy and everything they say we want somebody who's a proven leader that can lead our city right now," Dieruf said.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who is running for re-election, stopped at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday morning.
Beyond the candidates themselves, it's the issues that are expected to drive Kentucky voters to the polling locations.
Kentuckians will decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1 gives voters a choice whether lawmakers should have the ability to call themselves back to Frankfort for a special session. Amendment 2 decides the future of abortion access in the state.
Both sides are hoping for a big turnout.
"I just hope that everybody votes," Beshear said. "Regardless of how you are going to vote this is the bedrock of our democracy and too few people do it."
To view polling locations in Kentucky, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.