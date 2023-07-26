LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said he is "fine" after he froze during a news conference Wednesday in Washington.
The Senate minority leader was at the podium in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda when he stopped speaking during the weekly Republican leadership news conference. After McConnell froze, those nearby waited for him to speak, but he remained silent before being walked away.
The Republican leader approached the podium for his weekly press conference and began speaking about the annual defense bill on the floor, which he said was proceeding with “good bipartisan cooperation.” But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off with a drawn-out “uh...”
He then appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.
He did not answer, but slowly walked back to his office with an aide and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a former orthopedic surgeon who is the No. 3 Republican in the Senate. McConnell later returned to the press conference and answered questions from the press.
CSPAN reported on social media that McConnell later returned to the podium. He was asked by a reporter if he "could address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?"
McConnell replied, "I'm fine."
The reporter said "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?" McConnell responded, "Yeah."
Q: "Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?"— CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023
Sen. McConnell: "I'm fine."
Q: "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?"
McConnell: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/Can1RtzqmM
A McConnell aide said "He felt light headed and stepped away for a moment. He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp."
The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican was at dinner March 8 after a hotel reception for a campaign committee aligned with him when he tripped and fell. In addition to suffering a concussion, he also had a rib fracture.
He was released from the hospital on March 13 and, upon the advice of his doctor, moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy and to continue his recovery.
