LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said Thursday he plans to return to work in the Senate on Monday after a fall in early March put him in the hospital with a concussion.
The 81-year-old tripped and fell on March 8 at an evening reception at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, where he was attending a dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund.
He spent five days in the hospital before being released on March 13.
In a Tweet Thursday afternoon, McConnell said "I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people."
Following his release from the hospital, the senator was moved into an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy until March 25. In a statement issued at the time, McConnell said he had been "in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff."
The Senate has been on a scheduled break for the weeks of April 3 and April 10.
Almost four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.
In his early childhood, he had polio and he has acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.
First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.
