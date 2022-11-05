LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday.

The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes.

Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first time in-person voters say things ran very smoothly.

"I was very surprised to see a very short line here not to mention how it was a very easy process and people made it very easy to understand," Harry Brown said.

Election officials say since early voting started Thursday, about 40,000 people already cast their ballots ahead of the election on Tuesday.

Election Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags