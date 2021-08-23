LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six years, a popular Mexican restaurant in St. Matthews is closing and looking for a new home.
Mangos Mexican Grill and Cantina posted on Facebook Monday saying it has to close its doors on Dutchmans Lane.
The post said the restaurant tried to renew its lease, but it didn't work out.
The restaurant is looking for a new location just down the road. It says the new location will be on Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road.
Mangos said the new restaurant may be a different concept.
