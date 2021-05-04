LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville private school is planning a $2 million expansion.
Portland Christian School on Tuesday announced plans to triple the size of its preschool and improve and expand its athletic facilities.
The school purchased a 12-acre site in east Louisville, just 4 miles away from its Westport Road campus, for the expansion, according to a news release from the school. The land was purchased from Springdale Community Church, including its original building, which will be remodeled and upgraded for the PCS Little School.
The project is 65% funded through donations. School officials said it will increase the preschool's capacity to 140 students and expands indoor and outdoor play space.
The land acquisition will allow the school to provide space for its baseball and softball teams. The school is also looking at the possibility of leasing nearby soccer fields.
Portland Christian dates back nearly 100 years in Louisville. It serves about 400 kids in pre-K through 12th grade.
Construction is expected to start "within the next few weeks" and be complete by the end of 2021.
