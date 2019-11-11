LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana road crews are preparing for the first weather event of the season.
With rain forecasted to hit the area first, crews cannot pre-treat any roads with brine, because it will wash away and be ineffective. So departments on both sides of the Ohio River are monitoring pavement temperatures to determine their strategies.
“If the pavement temperature drops below 32 before it dries out, around midnight or thereabouts, then obviously we’ll be responding accordingly and spreading salt,” said Brain Funk with Metro Public Works.
KYTC District 5 will be dispatching small crews in each of its eight counties starting at midnight to treat any slick surfaces and bridges. Then the department will send out a contract crew around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
“That’s just to make sure the traffic for rush hour does not see any kind of issues,” said Stephanie Caros, spokeswoman for KYTC District 5.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Southeast District issued a full call out for 130 of its trucks. Drivers started preparing between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. Their plan is to monitor and salt the roads overnight, and they could adjust their plan depending how much snow actually accumulates.
Whatever happens, department leaders said this first winter weather event is a good reminder for drivers to take it easy on the roads this season.
“Slow down,” said Natalie Garrett with INDOT Southeast. “Leave plenty of room for stopping and leave plenty of room for the snow plow trucks. Give them room to do their jobs."
To stay caught up on the latest weather conditions, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.