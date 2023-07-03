NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The president and CEO of One Southern Indiana (1si) announced her resignation on Monday, July 3.
In a news release, the company said current president and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser will resign her position as of October 2023. Chesser will become Chief Director of Corporate Strategy and External Affairs for River Ridge Development.
“For the last decade, I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the businesses, organizations, and residents of our communities in my role at One Southern Indiana,” Chesser said in a news release. “The team of professionals that I have been able to work for and with is truly second-to-none in serving our businesses and communities with passion and foresight. These business professionals are dedicated, eager, and smart – the future of 1si and those we serve is certainly bright and shiny."
Chesser has been with 1si since 2012, having served as the company's third president and first female president.
“While I am excited about my new position, I remain committed to the mission of 1si and I am extremely grateful to those who have allowed me the opportunity to lead this organization,” Chesser added. “I am so very proud of the work we have accomplished, and I look forward to supporting 1si as a committed partner.”
“Wendy has led the organization through many economic development successes, including securing a $50 million READI grant," Laurie Kemp, Immediate Past Chair of 1si Board of Directors, said in a news release. "She helped 1si and many businesses weather the COVID storm and helped expand services and resources to our business members. 1si and this community are the better for her service, and while we will miss her leadership within 1si, we are thrilled that she will continue to use her talents to the benefit of Southern Indiana.”
Kemp said in a news release the Board of Directors have met and will devise a transition plan, including a search for a new President, in the weeks to come.
