LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County honored the memory of a fallen firefighter with a procession Wednesday morning.
Firefighter Joseph "Joey" Wright died in the line of duty on Sept. 24 after a heart attack, according to Jefferson County Fire PIO Jordan Yuodis. A procession of several firetrucks and fire vehicles brought his body back to Bullitt County Wednesday morning.
Wright joined the Nicholas Fire Department in Bullitt County in 2015 and took "numerous classes and trainings on his own" for the department. "He always strived to be better and to do better," Yuodis said. "The Nichols Fire Protection District was better because of him."
Funeral arrangements are still pending. Wright is survived by his wife and three children.
