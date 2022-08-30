LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The My Healthy Baby program will be offered starting in September in Floyd and Harrison counties in southern Indiana, connecting expecting mothers to support providers.
The mothers get free guidance during pregnancy and for 12 months after the baby is born.
"These programs tend to grow because there is someone there that they can trust that can give them advice, connect them to resources and help them be successful in their families," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's state health commissioner.
The program is already being offered in several other counties in southern Indiana. By next year, the state plans to offer the program in every county in Indiana.
