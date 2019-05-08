LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek residents are fired up over a proposed 16-acre development that could pop up next to their homes.
The 192-unit apartment complex would be located on South Hurstbourne Parkway with a connect to Ridge Creek Road. It’s the residents who live there who are pushing back against the development.
At a meeting Wednesday night, nearly two dozen Fern Creek residents met with the engineering firm Mindel Scott to talk about the proposed property. A two-acre, four-story apartment building is also planned to be built across South Hurstbourne Parkway.
The wooded area is a valued part of the neighborhood that those nearby don’t want ruined.
“That’s literally why we live here. We love it here,” Allen Logan said. “A concern is there is going to be a bunch more traffic through here.”
Many neighbors at Wednesday’s community meeting agree. They don’t want Ridge Creek Road to connect to the complex, a road that now dead-ends at the woods.
Developers said the complex would be a close drive for those working at the GE Appliance Park and is a quick connect to I-265.
“It’s ideal to have multi-family developments closer to arterial roads so that you can get those people in, connected, so they are not driving neighborhoods and so forth,” Mindel Scott Consultant Kent Gootee said.
The land is currently zoned R4 single family residential and is proposed to be rezoned to R6 multi-family.
Engineers agree the land will be difficult to develop because of the hilly and rocky woods, but they said it can be done. Another large, nearby complex is currently under construction.
“I always thought someone would be crazy to buy it, because I have been back in there, and it’s all rocky and just hill after hill,” Logan said. “It’s beautiful in the spring time and beautiful in the summer. It’s just really nice to live here. It adds a lot of quiet and peace.”
The proposal will now go to the Land Development and Transportation Committee for review sometime this summer.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.