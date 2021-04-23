NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana prosecutor says no charges will be filed after a man was fatally shot by his domestic partner Sunday night.
In a news conference Friday morning, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane described it as a case of self-defense.
The New Albany Police Department said officers were called to 301 Erni Avenue about 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, as well as a woman who suffered injuries unrelated to the gunfire. That man was later identified as 42-year-old John Robertson.
Both were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Louisville. Robertson died at the hospital. The woman was being treated for her injuries, and at last report, police say her condition had stabilized.
Prosecutor Lane told reporters Friday morning that the shooting was the result of a domestic violence incident that began when Robertson got drunk and punched his son.
He also began arguing with the woman, whom WDRB is identifying only as Robertson's domestic partner.
When the argument moved outside the home, Lane said Robertson began biting the woman several times on the cheek.
Robertson was armed with a gun, according to Lane. He said the woman was able to get the gun and fired it four times. He was hit three times, according to prosecutors, and died from his injuries.
Prosecutors say it is fortunate the woman didn't suffer more serious injuries -- and they encourage anyone involved in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help.
"This is the worst outcome possible -- the worst outcome possible," Lane said. "Now this family is torn asunder. We just encourage and implore people to get help. It's out there. Don't let this go on. And if you hear, if you're nearby and hear what sounds like domestic violence, call."
