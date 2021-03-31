LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prosecutors plan to drop charges against a man charged with the murder of his son after a car crash late last year.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department says 67-year-old Thomas Almony was driving a vehicle on Dec. 7 in Bullitt County when he ran off the road and hit a tree, killing the passenger, Eric T. Almony, Thomas' son.
Authorities initially said heroin had been found in the vehicle, and that Almony had been driving "while impaired by alcohol and/or intoxicants." At that time, he was charged with murder, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
But last week, prosecutors received test results showing that there was no controlled substances or alcohol present in Almony's blood at the time of the crash.
"Without positive lab results, the Commonwealth does not have sufficient evidence to proceed at this time, and believes the Defendant should be immediately released from custody," states an agreed order signed by prosecutors and Almony's attorney on March 6.
As a result, the order lowers Almony's bond from $500,000 to $5,000. A spokesperson for the Bullitt County Circuit Court Clerk's office says Almony has since been released.
Although online court records still show the charges, Bullitt County Commonwealth Attorney Bailey Taylor told WDRB over the phone that all charges are expected to be dropped during a hearing next week. He says once that happens, Almony will be reimbursed his $5,000.
Taylor said the decision to drop all charges was based on the blood tests -- and prosecutors' belief that the heroin found in the vehicle belonged to someone else.
