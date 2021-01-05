LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of protesters gathered at the Indiana State Capitol Tuesday calling for an end to Gov. Eric Holcomb's state of emergency declaration.
Former Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater and his Political Action Committee -- Liberty is Essential -- held the rally Tuesday morning. The lawmaker who filed the resolution says people should be able to provide for their families without fear of government shutdowns.
"This spring, summer, fall, we have seen what happens when one issue is promoted above everything else," Rainwater said. "Everything else suffers because of it. Commerce suffers. Education suffers. The law has suffered. My resolution is to restore that balance."
Protesters say Hoosiers should be responsible for their own health and safety.
