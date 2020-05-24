LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A protest for gun rights at the Kentucky Capitol on Sunday included attendees hanging an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear from a tree, according to a statement from Democrats in the state's House of Representatives.
"Hanging Governor Beshear in effigy is beyond reprehensible, and yet it is also the logical conclusion of the hateful rhetoric we saw touted on the Capitol grounds earlier this month that was implicitly condoned by elected representatives from the legislature’s majority party," House Democrats said in the statement. "Doing this in front of our Capitol, just a short walk from where the Governor, First Lady, and their two young children live, is an act that reeks of hate and intimidation and does nothing but undermine our leading work to battle this deadly disease and restore our economy safely.
"What occurred at today's rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky's political discourse. The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today's protest," the Republican Party of Kentucky said in a statement via Twitter.
"We call on all elected officials to condemn these actions and pledge to work to eliminate dangerous hateful speech."
Protesters gathered in support of Second Amendment rights on Sunday at the Capitol for a "Patriot Day Rally," according to a Facebook event created for the rally, which was promoted in a news release sent to WDRB News by the Louisville Tea Party organization.
Event organizers said the rally would cover more than gun rights.
"Here is the new flyer for us to share because we had some people asking if we are going to be there defending all of our Constitutional rights," the release says. "Are you kidding? Of course we are going to be there about all of our constitutional rights!"
At some point during the rally, attendees hung the effigy of Beshear from a tree.
Senate President Robert Stivers also released a statement via Twitter Sunday evening addressing the rally.
"The actions of the individuals at the capitol today were completely reprehensible," Stivers said. "I disagree with Governor Andy Beshear on many issues. However, this is not the way to disagree on policy or personalities. The General Assembly will continue to work on behalf of Kentuckians, to guide us through this difficult era, but in no way will we endorse this type of conduct."
"This is sickening, and I condemn it," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a tweet. "We have to learn to disagree without threats of violence."
The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported the photo of the Beshear effigy, which includes the phrase, "Sic semper tyrannis," or, "Thus always to tyrants." The phrase was first attributed to one of the people who assassinated Julius Caesar. John Wilkes Booth is also reported as having said the phrase after he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.
"This is disgusting and I condemn it wholeheartedly," Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a tweet. "The words of John Wilkes Booth have no place in the Party of Lincoln."
State Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville called the act "vile and traumatic."
"Today's demonstration was inexcusable and shameful," Booker said in a tweet. "It is a threat on the life of our governor, and it grossly disrespects the painful history of lynchings in Kentucky," Booker said.
Similar Constitutional rights rallies have been held in the past at the Capitol during Beshear's ordered shutdown of the state's economy to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In responding to protests over his pandemic measures in the past, Beshear has said its "OK to disagree" as long as protests follow social distancing guidelines.
"Whether you agree or disagree with me, I want you to be safe," he said May 3. "Whether you believe COVID is real or not, I know it is and I want you to be safe from it, so just (protest) in a way that won't spread the virus."
The Louisville Tea Party has not yet returned WDRB News' request for comment.
