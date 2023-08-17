PRP dedicates court to Lesley Drury Prather - 8.17.23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a big turnout at Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Thursday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and mother who died three years ago.

Lesley Drury Prather, her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan, Carrie McCaw and her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, were all killed in a crash in February 2020 in St. Louis when they were traveling for a volleyball tournament. 

Thursday evening, PRP High School dedicated the court in the small gym to Prather, who was a Louisville firefighter and graduate of PRP, before the PRP vs. Beth Haven volleyball game. Prather was also a star volleyball player while she attended PRP.

Many family members were in attendance on Thursday for the court dedication. 

