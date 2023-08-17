LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a big turnout at Pleasure Ridge Park High School on Thursday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and mother who died three years ago.
Lesley Drury Prather, her 12-year-old daughter Rhyan, Carrie McCaw and her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, were all killed in a crash in February 2020 in St. Louis when they were traveling for a volleyball tournament.
PRP Volleyball 🏐 picked up a good district win tonight over Beth Haven 2-0. Next up the @JCPSKY Tournament at PRP Friday and Saturday! We are 2-0 on the season. #WearePRP https://t.co/w6cW4JSS14— PRP Athletics (@PRP_Athletics) August 18, 2023
Thursday evening, PRP High School dedicated the court in the small gym to Prather, who was a Louisville firefighter and graduate of PRP, before the PRP vs. Beth Haven volleyball game. Prather was also a star volleyball player while she attended PRP.
Many family members were in attendance on Thursday for the court dedication.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.