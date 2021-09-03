LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pleasure Ridge Park High School got a chance Friday to show off its different academies to business leaders.
The school's various programs help students see how the skills they learn in the classroom apply to the real-world job market.
PRP has a Business and Communications Academy, an Engineering, Manufacturing and Design Academy, and a Health Sciences Academy.
On Friday morning, local businesses and community partners took a tour of the welding area, where students demonstrated their skills.
"A lot of other classes are getting you ready for college. That's pretty much your only option," said Gavin Grant, a PRP student. "But this class is getting you ready for the world. This gets you ready to go straight to work. If that's what you want to do, you are ready for it as soon as you get out of high school."
Last year, several students went straight to work as welders immediately after graduation.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio also took a tour of the various academies.
