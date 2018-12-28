LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long procession is planned Saturday to honor fallen Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

A release from LMPD asks for the public to line the streets, as her body is moved Saturday morning to the funeral home on Bardstown Road.

The procession will begin on South Third Street and will travel past places that meant the most to her, including a stop at the LMPD Second Division.

The procession begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Here is the route:

Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve when an MSD truck driven by Roger Burdette crashed into the back of her police cruiser on Interstate 64. He is charged with murder and DUI.

The 32-year-old Eastern High School and University of Louisville graduate leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

A public visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road.

The funeral for Mengedoht will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Burial is planned immediately following the funeral at Hebron Cemetery in Bullitt County at the intersection of Highway 61 and East Hebron Lane.

LMPD said public parking for the visitation will be at Eastland Shopping Center located at the corner of Bardstown Road and Watterson Trail. Shuttles will provided by LMPD from the the shopping center to the funeral home.

The public is asked not to park at Resthaven, which will be reserved for family.

