LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many healthcare workers are under intense pressure, even as the public rediscovers the vital role they play in society.
Norton Healthcare is offering a new opportunity for Louisville and southern Indiana residents to say "thank you." Literally.
The company is asking the public to send personalized "Thank You" cards to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff. To do so, simply visit the online portal to select a card, choose a Norton Healthcare facility and write a personalized thank you message for the staff.
The cards will be printed and delivered to the appropriate facilities.
"People can send as many cards as they'd like," said Joe Hall, spokesman for Norton Healthcare, in a statement. "We don't have a set goal -- the more the merrier."
Anyone wishing to donate to the Norton Healthcare Foundation can CLICK HERE.
