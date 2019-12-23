LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department will be honored one year after she was killed in a fiery crash.

Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed last year on Christmas Eve on Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville.

Her vehicle was hit by an MSD truck after pulling over a driver.

Family and fellow officers will honor Mengedoht Tuesday, Dec. 24, in a graveside service at 9 a.m. at Hebron Cemetery. It is open to the public.

Anyone wishing to attend can park at North Bullitt High School at 3200 East Hebron Lane in Shepherdsville.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags