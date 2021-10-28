LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held an online public meeting Thursday night for the Interstate 65 to Brook Street Ramp improvement project.
The meeting discussed the three different alternatives for the project.
One option includes getting rid of the ramp and adding a five-point intersection at East Jefferson and South Brook streets. Another includes getting rid of the ramp with a four-point intersection at East Liberty and South Brook streets. And there's also an alternative that leaves everything alone.
"If you've ever tried to walk or bike or ride a scooter and get through there in any means other than a car, it's a pretty precarious situation and even when you're in a car, it's pretty dangerous as well," Mike King, Metro Advanced Planning and Sustainability director, said.
Dirk Gowin, transportation division manager for Metro Public Works, said there were 157 crashes at that intersection between 2017-19, an average of about one crash every week, and he'd like to see the area become safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
New configurations for the area could cost between $7 million to $10 million. The project is still in the initial design phase and funding for it still needs full approval.
Gowin said he expects a decision will be made within the next few months. He's hopeful federal funds will help with the project.
