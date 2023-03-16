LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a chance to honor former U of L basketball star Felton Spencer.
A public memorial is set for Saturday at the Southeast Christian Church main campus on Blankenbaker Parkway. The visitation starts at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life will take place at noon.
The funeral service for Spencer is private.
Spencer played at U of L in the late 1980s. He also played 12 seasons in the NBA.
Spencer died over the weekend at age 55. His cause of death has not been released.
Related Stories:
- BOZICH | Felton Spencer did everything critics said he couldn't do — with incredible joy
- Felton Spencer, a late bloomer who rose to University of Louisville greatness and the NBA, dies at 55
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.