LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a chance to honor former U of L basketball star Felton Spencer.

A public memorial is set for Saturday at the Southeast Christian Church main campus on Blankenbaker Parkway. The visitation starts at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life will take place at noon.

The funeral service for Spencer is private.

Spencer played at U of L in the late 1980s. He also played 12 seasons in the NBA.

Spencer died over the weekend at age 55. His cause of death has not been released.

