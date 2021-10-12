LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Public Service Commission is making sure solar power is affordable and fair in Kentucky.
A new order on Sept. 24 by the commission set new net metering rates for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities Co. The decision helps keep renewable energy accessible for small businesses and residential customers.
According to a news release, the commission rejected LG&E and KU's proposal to reduce the value of solar energy exported back to utility, which would have ended net metering and dropped the value of fed-back solar power by 75% to 2.3 cents/kWh. The Commission set the new compensation rate for net exported energy at 6.9 cents/kWh for LG&E and 7.4 cents/kWh for KU.
"This decision means solar continues to be accessible and economically attractive for small businesses, nonprofits, and resident customers of LG&E and KU," Joshua Bills, a commercial energy specialist at Mountain Association, said in a news release. "By recognizing the value that locally-owned solar has to the utility, the Commission has enabled Kentucky's local solar businesses to continue to grow and serve our communities."
