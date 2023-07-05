LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix has launched a new information website for its Kentucky customers as it prepares to open new stores in the Louisville area.
The "Hello Kentucky" website was designed to help Kentuckians get acquainted with the grocery chain, according to a news release. Kentuckians can learn about the company, sign up for updates on loyalty programs, check out employment opportunities, learn about product offerings, grand opening specials and more.
Publix is working on three Louisville stores, including one at Flat Rock and Shelbyville roads, one at Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Ballardsville Road.
A Publix store is also planned for Lexington.
