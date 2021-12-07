LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is announcing plans for a second store in Louisville, before its first store has opened.
In a release, the supermarket chain said the second location will be at the corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road in eastern Jefferson County.
A lease has been signed for the site that will include a 55,000 square foot supermarket including a drive-thru pharmacy and an adjacent liquor store. It's expected to open in early 2024.
Publix announced plans for its first Louisville store in September. It's expected to open at the end of 2023 on Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Kentucky marks the eighth state for Publix, which it said is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. The chain employs more than 225,000 associates and currently operates 1,291 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work.
