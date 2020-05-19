LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several colleges in Indiana are making plans to reopen this fall, but the school year won't look the same.
Purdue University plans to begin its semester on Aug. 24, with face-to-face instruction ending before Thanksgiving break. There will not be a Labor Day holiday or fall break at the West Lafayette institution.
University of Notre Dame plans to begin classes two weeks early, on Aug. 10. Notre Dame, too, plans to cancel fall break and end its semester before Thanksgiving.
