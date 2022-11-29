LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue University said it will start requiring SAT or ACT scores for admissions again soon.
The requirement will resume with students who apply for fall 2024 admission to the university.
Purdue said it's making the announcement now so current high school juniors can register for the exams and submit the test results with their applications.
The university doesn't start accepting 2024 applications until next August.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Purdue has recommended — but not required — the test scores.
