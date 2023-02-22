LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue University is warning the public against sales of fake basketball tickets ahead of the team's home game against Indiana University on Saturday, Feb. 25.
According to Purdue University's police department, there have been several reports of fraud related to the purchase of fake men's basketball tickets for home games at Mackey Arena.
FOX 59 is reporting that the fake tickets are often posted on Facebook Marketplace and the group messaging mobile app GroupMe.
Police said the fake seller sends messages to the potential buyer in an effort to gain their confidence before asking for payment online through apps like Venmo and Zelle.
"We understand the demand for basketball tickets is extremely high right now, but we ask that those looking to purchase tickets remain alert and vigilant," Purdue Police chief Lesley Wiete. "We recommend not purchasing tickets over mobile applications or from people you do not know."
To report ticket fraud, call the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221.
Purdue's men's basketball team, currently ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25, is set to face off against No. 17 Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in West Lafayette.
