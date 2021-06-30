LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rabid bat was discovered in a residential area of Oldham County.
The Oldham County Health Department said in a release that the bat was dead, when it was found in La Grange. It tested positive for the rabies virus. So far, the one bat tested positive. Results from the additional bats are pending.
Records show this is the first confirmed rabid bat found in Oldham County in ten years, according to the Director of Public Health, Matt Rhodes. He said in the release, "There is no imminent risk to Oldham County residents. OCHD is taking all precautions to keep our residents and their pets protected."
The health department is asking Oldham County residents to keep pets away from all dead or sick bats and to make sure the pets are up to date on all rabies vaccinations.
According to the CDC, rabies is a virus that infects wildlife -- especially bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. It can spread to people and pets when they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. Without treatment, rabies almost always causes death. But rabies is 100% preventable, if it is treated before symptoms start with a rabies vaccine and medications to fight infection.
Healthy bats do not usually interact with humans or pets, and the health department warns the public not to try to interact with a bat acting abnormally. And if you see a dead or sick bat in your area of Oldham County, call OCHD immediately at 502-222-3516.
