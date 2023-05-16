LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A refugee fund started by an international soccer star who plays in Louisville will help families coming to Kentucky.
Nadia Nadim, a Racing Louisville player, started the Hamida Nadim Memorial Fund in honor of her mother, Hamida, who died last year. Hamida led her five children to safety from Afghanistan after her husband was executed by the Taliban.
Hamida led her family on a harrowing journey to safety after the death of her husband. Hamida sold most of the family’s possessions and began the process of smuggling Nadia and her four sisters out of the country. They left their home in the dead of night and waited in an apartment near the border of Pakistan, cut off from the outside world, turning down several chances to separate and leave until an offer came to smuggle out the whole family.
They fled Pakistan for Italy with forged passports as airport officials were paid to look the other way. Once in Italy, the family was put on a truck and told they were headed for London, where Nadim’s mother had extended family. Instead, they wound up several days later in Denmark, tired and starving, but safe.
Beside Nadim’s refugee camp was a soccer complex, leading to her interest in soccer. The family was granted asylum in Denmark and given a stipend and an apartment. Over time, Nadim worked to make money to help her mother.
Nadim's story reached international fame as she became one of the world's most prolific scorers and humanitarian athletes. She signed with Racing Louisville in 2021.
Hamida was hit by a truck on her way from the gym last November. She was just 57 years old.
Nadia, 35, wanted to honor her mother, so she started the fund.
"It's beautiful that it is possible for two reasons: One is the honor of, you know, the memory of my mom. I couldn't think of a better way to do it," Nadia said. "Secondly, we're going to help families who are in need of help."
The memorial fund will aid refugee families led by single mothers as they settle in Louisville.
"Her values were compassion and kindness, and to make sure no matter where we were that we're good human beings who could help people," Nadia said. "I know she's up there smiling."
Soccer Holdings LLC, the parent company of Racing Louisville FC, and former Louisville mayor Greg Fischer will seed the fund with $5,000 each to Kentucky Refugee Ministries for its client families. The fund will also give access to families and children to Louisville's professional soccer camps, equipment, youth academy and game tickets.
Jeremy Jarvi, executive director for LouCity and Racing Foundation, said the foundation has wanted to have a charitable focus.
"Our aim is to make sure soccer is accessible to all kids to make sure they all have the opportunity to participate in soccer," Jarvi said. "We're changing the trajectory of these kids' lives for years and years to come."
The fund will greatly benefit families adjusting to a new life in a new place.
"I know how it is to be struggling, I know the importance and value of someone reaching out to you," Nadia said. "Since I was a child I knew that if I ever get the chance, I'll give it back."
Louisville and the state has become a destination for refugee resettlement. In recent years, Kentucky ranked fifth in the U.S. for refugee resettlement and Louisville was selected as as Certified Welcoming, a designation for cities and counties that have created policies and programs to support immigrant inclusion.
To donate to the Hamida Nadim Memorial Fund, click here.
