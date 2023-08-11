LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the people seen on recently released body camera video showing encounters with Louisville Metro Police officers said the department has to find a way to regain the community's trust to be successful.

"Not only me; It's hundreds of other people that distrust the police now," Douglas Miller said. "And police can't operate without the trust of the citizens. And that's a problem."

Hours of body camera videos from dozens of incidents were posted to an LMPD website Thursday following the release of the findings of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year.

LMPD officers stopped Radcliff attorney Douglas Miller on Interstate 264 in April 2019. According to a citation, Miller was speeding. The police citation said an officer smelled alcohol, and Miller was asked to take a breathalyzer test.

He initially agreed before asking questions like whether he would be arrested if he declined.

"I'll take your test," Miller can be heard saying in the video before an officer begins shouting commands.

"Get on the ground! Roll over right now!"

"I was hurt pretty bad," Miller said. "They asked me if I wanted to go to the hospital. Maybe I should've but I didn't realize how bad it was."

Miller said these incidents and the lack of information have eroded his trust.

In Miller's case, documents from 2020 show Officers Mark Baston and Troy Best were exonerated and no disciplinary action was taken, so the case was dismissed.

LMPD said both officers ended up resigning in 2021 but the DOJ mentioned the case in its report, saying an officer grabbed and squeezed the man's throat and at no point were officers justified in using neck restraints.

This week, LMPD added around 50 hours of body camera video related to incidents cited in the DOJ report.

Most of the incidents mentioned range from 2016-21, before the current mayor or police chief took their roles.

In May, LMPD and Mayor Craig Greenberg explained that of the 62 cases listed in the DOJ report, about half of them legally cannot be re-opened, and a decision on discipline was already made by the police chief at the time.

For the other cases, city officials said LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and her executive team have now formally reviewed those cases to determine what -- if any -- further action is needed. Greenberg said that these cases in the past had either been reviewed but not formally investigated, or not reviewed at all.

Information on specific actions on certain cases has not yet been made available.

The city has pledged to enter into a consent decree. Greenberg told WDRB Thursday that the city has not received a first draft from the Justice Department.

For a direct link to LMPD's website related to the DOJ report, click here.

