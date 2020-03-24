LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To spread joy as people stay at home to combat the novel coronavirus, kids around Louisville are creating rainbows and placing them where everyone can see them.
After every storm, there is a rainbow, and one of those kids, 8-year-old Natalie Roberts, said it brings her a special feeling.
“It makes me feel a little spark of joy,” Natalie said.
The demonstrations are part of the nationwide Rainbow Hunt challenge that has started to hit home in Louisville.
“I don’t really know where it originated, but I thought it was a great idea since we can’t really enter each other’s homes and we’re trying to get out of the house as much as possible,” said Heather Roberts, Natalie's mother.
Roberts said she learned about the Rainbow Hunt Project on social media and decided to share the idea with her neighbors.
“We’ve been on, I think, three or four walks since the last time that I checked the pages, and I know we’ve seen about 12 rainbows just in the few blocks that we’re walking through,” she said.
From St. Matthews to the Highlands, kids are not only creating rainbows, but they are out searching for them.
“We’ve been on a lot of walks over the past couple of weeks and have been looking for rainbows every time,” said Laura Evertt, a Louisville parent. “Definitely gives us a little hope that this will all be over soon."
The rainbows have be ome a symbol that even on a gloomy day is warming hearts, and they're serving as a reminder that even at a distance, we are all connected and in this together.
“Even though the social distancing isn’t the most fun thing in the world, there are ways that we can keep ourselves busy and happy and look on the bright side,” Roberts said.
