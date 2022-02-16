LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fairness rally was held Wednesday at Kentucky's Capitol as state lawmakers debate proposed legislation aimed at transgender women and girls.
Crowds in Frankfort carried signs and chanted, "What do we want? Fairness! When do we want it? Now!" Speakers focused on their desire for all Kentuckians to have equal rights.
The Fairness Campaign rally was attended by Gov. Andy Beshear, state representatives and transgender children and their families. Many called recent legislation aimed at banning transgender women and girls from participating in men and boys school sports discriminatory.
The legislation directs the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and public postsecondary institutions to enact policies closing participation in women's sports to those born male at birth. The measure does not cover sports in kindergarten through fifth grade.
A similar measure that directed the KHSAA to pass regulations banning those identified as males on their birth certificates from participating on girls' sports teams cleared the Senate Education Committee.
A woman named Jennifer said she is the mother of a transgender child.
“I just want to remind all Kentuckians that every child delivers — deserves, and parents should deliver — love, and their school should support them in whatever they want to do," she said. "There's no difference between a trans child and another child."
Cedar, a transgender girl who attended Wednesday's rally, spoke passionately against the bill.
"I am here to encourage you all to stand up with us, all people," she said. "We will do this each step of the way together. Thank you.”
Some representatives also spoke of their desire to ban conversion therapy and to enact fairness ordinances statewide.
