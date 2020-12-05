LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound ramp from Interstate 71 to Interstate 265 will be closed for four hours Sunday while crews make repairs in the area.
The closure will run from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
"Crews will be replacing a crash cushion device to provide added safety by limiting the damage that can occur should vehicles leave the roadway," the transportation cabinet said in a statement.
