LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grammy-award winning rapper made a surprise visit to the Louisville Zoo to support children impacted by gun violence.
Percy "Master P" Miller joined Christopher 2X Game Changers' Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, a program designed to help children impacted by gun violence between the ages of 4 and 13 by building a better future with learning opportunities, at the zoo this week.
The entertainer and his son, Hercy Miller, spent time with the zoo's southern white rhinoceros "Letterman." They also spoke with Zoo officials about the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program. It was established to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with children who have experienced secondary trauma from violence.
