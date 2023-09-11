LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rod Wave is scheduled to perform this fall in downtown Louisville.
Rod Wave, an American rapper and singer, will release his fourth studio album Sept. 15. He will perform at the KFC Yum! Center at 8 p.m. Oct. 26.
Three singles from the new album have already been released, totaling to almost 350 million streams, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Sept. 14. at the KFC Yum! Center box office or by clicking here. The box office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
