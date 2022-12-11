LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday.
The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice.
They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community a better place for Black children and teens.
D'Angelia McMillan, a member of Real Young Prodigys, will be on the show for a surprise. McMillan has a song named "Crown" that was influential in passing a Louisville ordinance called the Crown Act, which prohibits discrimination against someone based on their hairstyle.
The ordinance passed Louisville Metro Council in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer, making it law, last summer. The group has also rallied for the passing of the CROWN Act in the state of Kentucky.
The Tamron Hall Show airs Monday at 11 a.m. on WBKI. The episode includes the biggest cash giveaway in the show's history.
The Real Young Prodigys is part of Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L.
Related Stories:
- Louisville's Real Young Prodigies push for state passage of CROWN Act
- Louisville's Real Young Prodigy's raising money to attend hip-hop conference at Harvard
- Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.