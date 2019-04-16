LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cookie lovers are being asked to check the shelves after reports that a popular chocolate chip cookie product is making people sick.
According to a news release, Mondelēz Global, the maker of Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies, announced a voluntary recall of some 13 oz. bags of the cookies.
The company, which announced the recall on Saturday, said it was doing so "because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient."
According to the news release, the contamination had cause some people to get sick.
The recall affects the following products:
Chips Ahoy Chewy Cookies (13-oz. bags)
Retail UPC: 0 4400003223 4
Best When Used By Dates: 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019, 15SEP2019
The recall is only being conducted in the United States.
Anyone who has this product is being asked not to eat it, but instead to contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.
